Wigan sack former Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City defender Toure following defeat to Luton

Kolo Toure takes charge of Wigan's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this month

Wigan Athletic have sacked manager Kolo Toure after just two months in charge following their 2-0 defeat to Luton last weekend.

The 41-year-old only took over in November 2022, having left his role as Leicester first team coach, but failed to win any of his nine games in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They included three meetings with the Hatters, as following a 1-1 FA Cup third round draw at Kenilworth Road, the Latics were beaten 2-1 in the replay.

Luton then triumphed 2-0 in their Championship meeting last Saturday, Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo sealing a 2-0 victory, as Toure followed Steve Bruce (West Bromwich Albion) and Dean Smith (Norwich) in being dismissed following a loss to Town, while Hull chief Shota Arveladze was sacked on the morning of his side’s game with the Hatters.

A club statement said: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that they have parted company with First Team Manager, Kolo Touré.

“Touré arrived at the DW Stadium in November 2022, but after a run of results that sees the Club in a fight for survival in the Sky Bet Championship, the Board believe that this is the right time to make a change.

“We can confirm that Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have also left the Club.

“First team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the Club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager of the Football Club.”

Malachy Brannigan, Chief Executive of Wigan Athletic, added: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the Football Club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the Board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.