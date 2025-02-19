Wilder backs Luton to stay up if they can repeat their Blades display

United boss expects the Hatters to win plenty of games during the run-in

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has backed the Hatters to stay in the Championship this season if they can reproduce the kind of performance that was on show against his Blades side at the weekend.

Ahead of the game, Town chief Matt Bloomfield made seven changes to his side from what had been a timid 2-0 loss at Sunderland in which Luton never laid as much of a glove on their opponents. That all changed at Kenilworth Road though on Saturday, as with Elijah Adebayo returning to partner Carlton Morris upfront, the hosts went close inside two minutes, Thelo Aasgaard’s shot saved by Michael Cooper.

The Hatters’ newfound attacking verve continued through to the half time, Adebayo wasting two glorious opportunities, with Aasgaard curling against the bar and Izzy Jones denied by the legs of Cooper. Although Town couldn’t quite have the same impact after the break, they still managed two further Morris headers that required saving, only to see United win it themselves through Anel Ahmedhodzic’s close range strike with 11 minutes left.

It was a result that saw the Blades move to the summit and deepen Luton’s fears of relegation, as they remained bottom of the table. However, that might not be for long according to Wilder, who said: “We knew what was coming, we prepped for the not old Luton Town but the Luton Town that has been successful and especially here.

"They gave their supporters something to get excited about in terms of their approach, they stuck it on us, they played forward off the top straight away and from my point of view, when they play into the top like they have done, to Carlton Morris and Adebayo, it’s a really difficult proposition to deal with and they made it difficult for us in the first half.

"We made a couple of changes, we were better second half, they didn’t really create as much and we had to find a way to get through the game. But it was a day when we knew it was going to come on for us and we managed to get the three points. It never felt like a top-ish team versus a bottom of the table team. On that performance Luton should be nowhere near the position they're in. If between now and the end of the season, if that's a stock Luton Town performance they will win games and win a few, as I should imagine they'll look at that performance as one of their best.

"It was everything from the year they went up, it was everything in the Premier League that Premier League teams struggled to cope with. "It came long from the off, we saw it went straight back to the goalkeeper and bang on top of you. And every free-kick was on top of you. You just have to deal with it and, at times, it's really difficult to come out of it and try to play your natural, normal game. We tried at times, but they were massively up for it. Our centre halves slept well after playing against those two (Morris and Adebayo) and will be glad they don't have to play them again this season.

Wilder himself came in for some stick from the Town supporters as he went down the tunnel afterwards, due to his brief stint in charge of sworn enemies Watford a few seasons ago. Asked about that, he continued: “I managed Watford for ten games. It's not that I managed 250 games and have a Watford tattoo on my shoulder. It's how it is - it's always difficult. You get it and you have to give a little bit back and that's how it is. There's no issue - they're passionate supporters at Luton. It's a passionate football club, a down-to-earth hard-working football club and the supporters are the same.”

At the start of the season, most people would have had Town as the team to be up at the top challenging for promotion due to the manner in which they attacked the Premier League, only suffering relegation in the penultimate week of the campaign. United meanwhile were cut well adrift, as with just three wins all year and 16 points, conceding over 100 goals, they were rock bottom of the pile.

On how they have avoided the kind of predicament that the Hatters find themselves in, Wilder said: “We're miles better than we were last year. The narrative at the end of last season was that Sheff United would struggle and Luton would be one of those teams that would be looking to get back into the Premier League.

“I don't know the story. A good man lost his job, but we had the opportunity to make wholesale changes to the way we played and to personnel. I'd like to think that freshness and players who were scarred from a difficult Premier League season didn't have a hangover.”

With Town having replaced the manager who got them to the top flight in Rob Edwards, with Matt Bloomfield taking over last months, asked if he had felt there were any noticeable scars around the place when he walked into the building, the Hatters boss added: "Chris is a fantastic manager, done it for a number of years, knows the game inside and out.

"Sheffield United know they've been in a good game, we’ve given them a good game. It’s not about giving people good games though, it’s about getting results, where we are at this stage of the season, but we have to put that on and that has to be based on performances. If we keep doing that we’ve got every chance of turning it around, we will turn it around, and that’s where our focus has to go to.

“I don’t think we’re the first football club that have gone up to the Premier League and found it tough to come back down in the Championship. It’s been a tough first two thirds of the season for the football club, there’s no getting away from that. Chris spoke about the scars, maybe there were a few, but we’re working hard to erase them and have a better future.”