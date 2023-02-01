An artists impression of how Power Court might look

Town chairman David Wilkinson has vowed that the resolve of the Hatters’ board to build a new stadium at Power Court has not been weakened by Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic or the recent cost of living crisis.

Back in January 2019 the Hatters received planning permission for a new 17,500 ground, while in October 2021, they saw revised proposals, without the ground, unanimously approved by the Luton Borough Council development management committee.

The club had hoped to unveil a detailed planning application which included the the stadium last year, but that never materialised, as despite the proposal being hit by a number of unseen delays, Wilkinson reiterated Luton’s desire to move home from Kenilworth Road.

Writing in his programme notes for last night’s 1-0 win over Cardiff, he said: “There have been comments casting doubt over our intention to build a new stadium.

“Your board are not a faceless bunch of investors.

"They are, to a man, lifelong fans, who have been in place for 15 years as custodians of the club.

“We have the same aims and desires as all other fans, the stadium was a major plank to the 2020 plan and after overcoming many obstacles, everything was in place to complete the project until along came Brexit, the demise of physical retail and the pandemic.

“These caused a rethink and to some extent a redesign of the stadium along with sale of the Newlands Park site.

“However, there is no weakening of our resolve and although slower than we would like, Gary (Sweet, CEO) and Mike (Moran, 2020 Developments Chief Operating Officer) and their team are making continual progress.

“Earthworks and soil testing are progressing and we have committed to UK Power networks to pay to have the substation moved.

