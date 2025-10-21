Wilshere aware Town are missing players after Makosso is forced to continue at right back

Town without 10 due to injury against Mansfield

Although he has only been in charge of the Hatters for just the one game, new Luton boss Jack Wilshere is already well aware that his side are missing a number of players in key areas, most noticeably at full back.

When selecting his maiden XI against Mansfield on Saturday, Wilshere was without 10 first teamers, one, Shandon Baptiste, who isn’t expected to feature again this term, with Elijah Adebayo out well until the new year as well, while Nigel Lonwijk, Hakeem Odoffin, Liam Walsh, Izzy Jones, Jacob Brown, Shayden Morris, Ali Al-Hamadi and Reuell Walters were all absent too.

It meant that as predecessor Matt Bloomfield did in his final few games in charge, Wilshere went with centre half Christ Makosso as a makeshift right back, due to both Walters, who featured for the boss during his time at Arsenal, and Odoffin being absent. It led to the visitors creating a number of chances on Town’s right, Tyler Roberts denied by Josh Keeley early on, while once the Stags had moved ahead, he then got free to pick out Will Evans who sidefooted over the bar just before the break.

Luton had to use Christ Makosso as a right back against during their 2-0 defeat to Mansfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Roberts able to roll home a penalty in the second period to complete a miserable opening 90 minutes for the Hatters under Wilshere, when the manager was asked about the options he had available to him, he said: “I think it’s clear we’re missing some players. Makosso is not a right back for example but we don’t have a right back at the moment, so we have to remember that as well and probably a player who has never played at this intensity or at this level, we’re asking to play out of position, so yes there is that, but we’ve had one game.

“I’ve seen 13, 14 players. There’s so many more in the squad that we have to get eyes on, we have to train. I said to the staff it would be really nice if we get a nice start to the game, we can have a good performance and I said to the players about the result, we can’t control that, we just have to focus on the performance. I also feel now like Tim (Corcoran, first team coach) has come in, Dave (Bridges, first team coach) has come in, everyone’s here now and we can really get to work. We can put things in place and really get the players used to the way we want to work and then hopefully get some players back as well.”

While the right back berth is clearly a huge issue, another area that Luton are continuing to struggle with is in the final third, as they drew their second blank in as many games, while they have now scored just five times in their six home fixtures so far. Town’s misfiring strikeforce have only managed to find the net just three times between them, with only one, Lasse Nordas’s first for the club at Burton Albion, coming from open play.

The other two have been penalties, Jerry Yates and Nahki Wells both on target against Plymouth Argyle, although Wells missed from the spot for the second time in succession at the weekend, while Joe Gbode hasn’t scored in his five substitute outings to date. With Ipswich loanee Ali Al-Hamadi still not fit enough to feature in a match-day squad yet, despite signing back on September 1, Wilshere is confident he can get his forward players firing, as he continued: “We have to work on that, we have to look at that.

"It was something I knew when I came here, I accepted the challenge, it's not necessarily the fact that we're not winning the ball back high enough or we're not creating opportunities, we are, which is a positive and we have to use that and find out what it is. Is it a mentality thing? Which it could be. Finishing is one of the hardest things to do in football, so we have to work on it and find a little bit more quality or a little bit more calmness when we're in those areas. We threatened and probably lost our way a little bit in good positions, we still have to play with purpose and I thought we did at times.”

One player in particular who has struggled this season is Milli Alli, not helped by being deployed as a wingback, striker and more recently as a left-sided attacker. He had another tough time of it on Saturday with four shots, although none of them were in the vicinity of keeper Liam Roberts, while he sent in four crosses, not a single one of them finding its intended target.

An example of just how things aren’t going right for the former Exeter winger was when he sat his man down late on, his radar was awry once more, unable to pick out Jordan Clark on the edge of the box, instead passing straight to an opposition player. He may still have had an assist late on, only for Zack Nelson to sky his attempt, as on how Town’s management staff can boost his confidence, Wilshere added: “You have to get success and the interesting thing about Milli that I saw is that he kept trying.

"There were moments where you could see that he was in doubt whether he could go and take the guy on and the good thing is he still tried to do it. Maybe he gave the ball away, but fine, that shows me that he’s willing. He just needs some better solutions, some better options inside, needs to get his head up and they’re things we can help him with.”