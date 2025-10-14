Wilshere demands Luton use 'beautiful' Kenilworth Road to their advantage in promotion bid

New Hatters chief can’t wait to take in his new surroundings on a match day

Luton boss Jack Wilshere has urged the Hatters to harness a Kenilworth Road stadium he labelled as ‘beautiful’ to help them in their bid to earn an instant return to the Championship this term.

The former Arsenal and England star was more accustomed to stepping out at the very best grounds that England, Europe and in fact the world had to offer during his glittering playing career, spending almost 20 years in total at the Emirates with the Gunners, as he featured in the Champions League, Europa League, also winning 34 England caps as well, part of the Three Lions squad who competed in the 2014 World Cup Finals in Brazil.

Although Town themselves have plans to move into a new stadium at Power Court, that isn’t on the cards until the start of the 2028-29 campaign which gives them at least two more seasons in a ground they have called home since 1905. With its tight confines and capacity of around 12,000 that makes it feel like the fans are on top of the players at times, when the place is fully rocking, a truly unforgettable atmosphere can be created, particularly under the lights.

New Luton manager Jack Wilshere watches on during his first training session - pic: Luton Town FC

Wilshere, who did watch Town matches when he was part of the Hatters’ Centre of Excellence as youngster, now wants those surroundings to be utilised as an advantage for the club as he looks to restore them to the second tier at the first attempt, saying: “Luton should be a team, a club that represents the people of Luton. It should be a club and a team that is aggressive, on the front foot, it should be a team that uses this traditional, beautiful stadium.

“Everyone goes to stadiums now where, the Emirates is massive, but do you actually really feel what you feel in a stadium like this? We have to use that, we have to buy into that, we have to get the fans to, when they look on the pitch, they're happy and they're proud of the team and they're seeing shared behaviours between them. So that’s the first and foremost, then where can we get them?

“I’ve been clear that the goal this year is to get promoted. I’m sure if that happens we’ll sit down in the summer and make another plan that can be aggressive, because I also feel like if you look at the group of players, there’s a lot of good players in here that can compete in the Championship as well. We’re in a good position with that and we need to get that first bit right and then see where we can get.”

Aware that the new ground is in the pipeline, Wilshere hopes that he can create the right kind of match-day climate at Town’s home for 120 years that will see them eventually leave the place with Town in the loftiest division possible, as he continued: “While we have this (Kenilworth Road), we’ve got to use it and we have to maximise everything we can get out of that.

"Naturally when a club grows and you get to the Premier League, there’s more money and then of course you want to develop other things apart from just the playing squad. The stadium, the training ground and one thing I can say is that especially the training ground, since I was there in 2021, there’s been some massive investment. It’s a good place, it’s a good environment, the facilities are very good. I know it’s (new ground) in the plans and of course that’s something we want to get to in a really good place, as a club in the highest position we can be.”

Outlining how he plans to achieve that with the group of players he has at his disposal, Wilshere not able to add any of his own signings until January at the very earliest, the new manager, whose background is mainly in academy coaching, discussed just how important the older members of the squad will be in achieving his goals.

He added: “There’s loads of things we can do. When people talk about energy, it’s a belief and to give players belief I think they need clarity, I think they need to be clear with what they’re doing. There needs to be an environment that training is good, training is fun. If you’re enjoying training, naturally it becomes competitive. We need to be competitive with Luton, that’s what Luton’s about, the fans want to see that, so there’s loads of things we can do and talk about, but we need to feel the group as well, feel where they’re at.

"The key players, the experienced players, the beautiful thing in my opinion is you’ve got players who have been on that journey (to the Premier League), so what is it that got us there, that is inside of you? I need to speak to them, I need to feel that. The love of the game is so important, for players, for coaches, for staff. The staff at the football club has that love for the game, they do it because they really, really care about the club, about football. It’s their life and I have that as well before anything, before being a player I was a fan and I want to transmit that to the players.

"I’ve been on courses, my A licence and my pro licence and when you’re in that environment, you’re made to think about what you are as a coach and you have to really understand who you are and that will then shape the way you coach and of course then the context is of the player, where the player’s at.

“We have some older, more experienced players in this team, and how important they are. They were excellent for me at Norwich when I got that job and I see it the same. The older players, they have to live and breathe and almost be your guy in the changing room who is demanding in the changing room, keeps standards high, keeps everyone connected to what we’re trying to achieve. I will be having conversations with those guys but I’ll be coaching them the same as the young lads.”