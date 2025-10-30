Wilshere 'excited' about Scottish international returning for the Hatters

Forward back in training at the Brache once more

Luton boss Jack Wilshere admitted that seeing Jacob Brown in action during training has left him feeling ‘excited’ regarding just what the attacker can bring to the Hatters’ forward-line this season.

The 27-year-old has been out of action for around seven months now, suffering a serious knee injury in the goalless draw against Middlebrough back in March when Town were still a Championship side. Having taken a lengthy time to recuperate, the Scottish international, who has scored seven goals in 52 matches for Luton since joining from Stoke City in the summer of 2023, when the club were going into the Premier League, is now back at the Brache, as he is looking to finally be fit enough to return and bolster Luton’s final third options in League One.

It might be that he can feature in the not too distant future as well, which is something Wilshere is looking forward to seeing, as speaking about the player who netted eight times in 32 appearances in the third tier when at Barnsley during the 2018-19 campaign, said: “Jacob has been in and out of training since I’ve been here, and when I say in and out, he’s been modified. We’ve been working closely with the medical team, saying he can do this drill, maybe come out of this drill, and slowly, slowly he’s coming back.

Luton striker Jacob Brown celebrates scoring against Watford last season - pic: Liam Smith

"We have to be patient with him as he’s been out for a long time, and that’s an injury that I know pretty well as it was similar to my one. We get excited about him training sometimes, but we have to be a little bit calm. He won’t be long, he’s looking good and I think the key message for him is because I’ve been there where you really, really want to get back, but we want him to come back and stay back and last for the whole of the season.”