Wilshere insists he is 'ready' for the challenge as Luton appoint ex-Arsenal and England star

New Hatters boss unveiled to the press at Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Luton boss Jack Wilshere insists he is ready for the challenge of taking his first permanent senior managerial role after being named by the Hatters as Matt Bloomfield’s successor this morning.

Since retiring from the game in July 2022, the 33-year-old, who spent a brief period of time in Town’s youth system as a youngster, has mainly been involved in academy coaching, leading Arsenal’s U18s to the FA Youth Cup Final in 2023, where they lost 5-1 to West Ham United, current loanee Gideon Kodua on target for the Hammers that day. He then left the Emirates to join Championship side Norwich City as first team coach under Johannes Hoff Thorup in October 2024, eventually having two games in caretaker charge of the Canaries when the Dane was sacked, a goalless draw with Middlesbrough and 4-2 win over Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wilshere, who will have former Southend and Charlton manager Chris Powell as his assistant, departed Carrow Road in the summer once learning he wasn’t being considered for the full-time role and has bided his time since, completing his pro-license course, before taking over at Kenilworth Road this morning. Asked whether he thought his appointment was a risk for Town, who are struggling in League One this term, sitting 11th in the table, he said: “I’m sure whenever he (CEO Gary Sweet) hires a manager there’s probably an element of risk.

Luton have appointed Jack Wilshere as the club's new manager

"I made it pretty clear to Gary and all the staff here which I think is important because as it does feel like a family, and Gary wasn’t the only one who needed convincing, it was a real unity in the staff I felt, but my experiences as a player, I’ve thought about this a lot, is very important. Chris Powell will be next to me, but my experience of being in top environments, high pressure environments since I was 16 years old, I think that experience is very beneficial.

"Of course there’s different challenges and I’ve had really good experiences of coaching so far and I’ve had some tough experiences as well. There’ll be many more new experiences, but I think the most important thing is am I ready for this? Yes. Am I ambitious? Yes. Do I want to achieve great things with Luton and get back to the Championship and really make that clear? Yes. And I feel like I’m ready. It’s a very, very proud moment for me, for my family, a massive, massive honour.

"Maybe it hasn't sunk in just yet, I know about this club, I started here, I've had a connection with them for many, many years, recently going back to train, but I’m really excited and really honoured. As soon as the opportunity came up, I was excited. I spoke to Gary first, Gary was excited, we were both excited and the process has been really good and good for both of us as probably he’s got to know me a bit more, I got to know a little bit more about what’s happening at the club and it was very good. It was intense at times, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career, Wilshere was easily one of the most talented of his generation, making 198 appearances for the Gunners, where he won the FA Cup twice, also named the club’s’ Player of the Season for the 2010-11 campaign. He represented his country on 34 occasions too, featuring at both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 European Championships, as only injuries prevented him from truly being considered a great.

While he thinks that can help him as he takes his first steps as a number one, Wilshere, who also played for West Ham, AFC Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers, wants there to be a clear divide when judging him as manager, as he continued: “I’ve said before many times that I don’t want people to think about my playing career. There’s many things that I can use from my playing career, my experiences with different coaches, good, bad and try and make me the coach I am today, but the first week at Arsenal when I was there with the 18s, I quickly realised that this is something that I’m going to have to get better at.

"Being a good player doesn’t make you a good coach. There’s many things that are quite different and you have to understand that. You have to understand how the club works internally and I wanted to be clear that I didn’t want to step to a first team until I was ready to do that. I wanted to learn about it, and when I did, I went to Norwich and that taught me so much.

"I was in the real world, I was competing for three points. It wasn’t always easy, we had a tough spell, so of course all those experiences and as a player as well, but now this is a new Jack Wilshere, a different Jack Wilshere, who is hungry to achieve great things and I’m so grateful to Gary at the club for giving me the opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilshere also revealed that he had come close to re-signing for the Hatters a few years ago under Nathan Jones, but it was when realising that wasn’t feasible that he started to really consider a life in management after hanging up his boots, adding: “In 2021 I came back to train, so when I left West Ham I came back. Nathan Jones kindly invited me back, I trained here and I loved every minute of it.

"It was the start of the season where we got promoted to the Premier League and I really wanted to be a part of it, but it’s probably the reason why I started thinking about coaching. The intensity that Nathan would bring and the intensity around the training ground that the staff had, I wanted to be part of it, but unfortunately my body said no. So even that I think is quite a nice thing that it made me think I probably can’t compete at the same level that I want to, I’ll have to think about something else.”