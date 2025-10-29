Hatters teenager becomes the club’s youngster ever scorer

Luton boss Jack Wilshere described youngster Fin Evans as ‘outstanding’ as the 16-year-old marked his full senior debut with a goal during the Hatters’ 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Tuesday night.

The centre half was one of nine changes made by the Town chief for the Vertu Trophy group stage tie at Kenilworth Road, as he partnered Mads Andersen in a back four that also contained Hakeem Odoffin and Cohen Bramall. With Jerry Yates putting the hosts 2-0 in front in the first half, the Seagulls then pulled one back with 15 minutes to go, only for Evans to ensure there was no comeback, slamming home when a free kick dropped to him inside the box shortly afterwards, becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

Discussing his achievement, Wilshere, who himself was 16 and eight months when he made his debut for the Gunners, replacing Robin van Persie in the closing stages of a 4-0 Premier League victory at Blackburn Rovers in September 2008, said: “I’m over the moon for him. I think more importantly he grew into the game as you could see at the start he was a little bit shaky which is absolutely normal. We spoke to him a little bit yesterday (Monday). I always remember when I made my debut at a young age and Arsene (Wenger) saying to me after, he didn’t want to talk to me too much, he just wanted to let me play, so we kind of let him do that.

Teenager Fin Evans on the ball during his senior Luton debut against Brighton U21s on Tuesday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I thought he was outstanding and of course to top it off with a goal in front of the fans. I said to him after the game it’s important that you’ve experienced it now, League One will be a little bit harder, a little bit different, but you have to use that experience to grow and keep growing and when they come over to us next time, make sure they’re a little bit better.”

On what it was that he had noticed about the defender at the Brache which helped push him into his first team thoughts, Wilshere continued: “I liked him the first day I saw him. He was confident in training, he found passes, even when he was getting pressed hard, he was calm. A left-footed centre back, there’s not many of them around and for him to step in, he will take some time, we need to be patient with him. He needs to go and play with the 21s and keep getting better and better, but we know he can do a job for us for sure."

Although he had it in his mind to pick Evans for the contest, Wilshere revealed that the youngster hadn’t really taken the hints on board that he would be getting his senior debut during the build-up, saying: “We did a little bit yesterday in shape, but especially for Fin it was probably hard to read that situation, as he’s not been round it that much. So he was fine in training, he trained really well and I said to one of the coaches, Kev Foley, go and speak to him, see how he is.

"Kev was like, ‘yes he’s fine, he’s ready to go,’ and I think you saw he was nervous at the start which is absolutely normal. He’s not been around the first team that much, he hasn’t got on the pitch, he hasn’t been in the squad and then to be in your first squad and to start is a lot. We wanted to see how he would deal with that and he was outstanding.

“You see the character and the personality of someone in that moment when they have a tough moment, but he went to get the ball back straight away. He tried and tried, he kept wanting the ball, he showed courage, even at the end you could tell he had cramp and he was still standing tall and trying to defend his box. So a really good night for him and an interesting profile for us to keep trying to make better.”

Having experienced Kenilworth Road just seven days prior when he was also on target during the U21s’ 6-1 Premier League Cup loss to a Brentford B side who had plenty of top flight and international experience, was certainly a huge benefit for the youngster as well in Wilshere’s eyes. Following his time in charge of the Arsenal U18s when he was learning his managerial trade, the ex-England international added: “Two in two! That’s the importance and Al (Alex Lawless, U21s head coach) and the guys in the academy do a fantastic job in trying to put on a games programme that’s competitive

"I come from an academy and sometimes you lack those competitive games, you lack that competitive environment in the stadium, you don’t get to feel that a lot. So the guys do an amazing job at that and I think you saw he looked ready. Okay he made a shaky start, but he grew into the game and made some nice passes, and then to get his goal in front of his family, I’m really happy for him.”