Wilshere stunned to hear Town skipper had struggled for form before he arrived

Naismith looked back to his best during Northampton triumph

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere couldn’t believe to hear that skipper Kal Naismith had struggled to reach his best form since arriving at Kenilworth Road once more in the summer after labelling his captain as ‘absolutely amazing’ since he took charge.

The 35-year-old agreed to return to Bedfordshire for his third spell in the summer, as having signed initially in January 2021, then moving to Bristol City in May 2022, was back on loan from the Robins last term, but couldn’t help the club stay in the Championship, before completing a permanent move under previous boss Matt Bloomfield having been released from Ashton Gate after the campaign ended.

Given the armband ahead of the big kick-off, Naismith started the first five league games, most often on the left of a back three, before having not quite been able to reach the kinds of heights that supporters were expecting, dropped to the bench for the matches with Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

He was then restored for the 3-1 loss at Lincoln City though, staying in the starting line-up from then on, but the former Scottish youth international, like the rest of his team-mates, continued to find life in the third tier tougher than anyone had expected, as with Luton dropping to 11th in the table, a 2-0 loss at Stevenage ultimately cost Bloomfield his job. With Wilshere taking over earlier this month, Naismith was picked straight away for his first game in charge, playing as an out and out left back for the 2-0 loss to Mansfield, as the new manager opted to begin with a back four.

He was then moved inside to the left-sided centre half role when Luton headed to Northampton Town on Saturday and the difference was there for all to see, as the ex-Rangers and Portsmouth player had a brilliant spell in the first half where he began to unfurl all the flicks and tricks that had made him such a favourite during his first stint in Bedfordshire, bring the ball out from the back and getting the visitors on the front foot.

It carried on in the second period, as Naismith was defensively solid as well, throwing his body in the way of the Cobblers’ best attempts, as he made 12 clearances as well, easily the highest from any Luton player. Even when he made his one mistake of the match, a back header that saw Ethan Wheatly almost equaliser in stoppage time, he was bailed out by team-mate Hakeem Odoffin’s goal-line clearance, to deliver a starring role that saw Luton pick up a first three points of Wilshere’s reign.

Asked afterwards about Naismith appearing back to his best, the startled boss said: “Someone said that to me yesterday about Kal and some people saying he’s not been in the best of form, I couldn't believe it, as since I've been here he’s been absolutely amazing. In terms of how he plays, how he leads, how he runs the environment, how he communicates to me, how he communicates to the staff, and his performances on the pitch as well. I thought he was good last week, and he was absolutely outstanding today. He gives you so much on the ball because of his ability, but his spirit and his fight, he was a massive player for us, our captain, leading the way.”

Discussing the set-up of Luton’s back four in his pre-match press conference it was clear that Wilshere was looking to alter things, which he did, bring in Nigel Lonwijk as a more natural right back, while the manager also mentioned preferring a natural left-footer in his centre back pairing alongside a right-footer, which meant Naismith went alongside Teden Mengi, who got the nod over both Mads Andersen and Christ Makosso, as genuine full back Cohen Bramall came in to the starting line-up.

On making such alterations, which also brought the best of out ex-Manchester United defender Mengi as well, the England U21 international another who excelled, Wilshere added: “I said to the players before, we’re going to need everyone and I felt a bit bad for Mads as he didn’t do anything wrong last week, but I just felt we needed a bit better balance in the central areas of defence and it worked. Kal was excellent, he allowed us to step in that side and make some diagonals or find some passes, that’s one of his strengths. We can talk about playing styles and how we’re going to attack, but if you don’t defend your box like we did, time and time again, long ball after long ball, we were there.

"It wasn’t perfect sometimes and we were throwing our bodies in the way, but that for me is aligned to unity and having that spirit in the group to really keep a clean sheet and they were excellent. It will be difficult again next week if we make changes, but we’ll always be like that. We’ll always adapt to our opposition and what we feel is best and the players have to understand that we work in a way where anyone can play, and it’s going to be like this.”