Wilshere tipped to be the 'real deal' at Luton by former Gunners Invincible

Martin Keown confident ex-Arsenal star will be a hit with the Hatters

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes that new Luton boss Jack Wilshere is the ‘real deal’ after he took the first step of his senior managerial career when being named in charge of the Hatters on Monday.

The 59-year-old had two spells with the Gunners, spending over a decade with the club in his second stint, from 1993-2004, as he won the Premier League three times, including being part of the ‘Invincibles’ team who, under Arsene Wenger, went through the entire 2003-04 campaign without losing a single top flight game.

Although Keown, who also lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup and won 43 England caps, left what was then Highbury while Wilshere himself was coming up through the ranks with Arsenal as a young midfielder, having joined from the Hatters' Centre of Excellence a few years earlier, the ex-centre half, who has worked extensively as a pundit since hanging up his boots in 2005, witnessed the supremely talented player go on to make almost 200 appearances for the north London club, lifting the FA Cup twice.

Discussing his chances as a first-time manager, Keown pointed to the dedication that was on show when the 33-year-old, who was U18s manager at his old club, joined Norwich’s backroom staff last year, having two matches in interim charge at Carrow Road, as speaking on TalkSport, he said: “He's totally committed, he has a Luton connection and he’s a modern day coach. There’s talk when he was at Norwich of him living in a mobile home so he could be on the training ground every day, away from his family. He's the real deal and I expect to see that at Luton.”

Wilshere’s appointment was also deemed to a good one by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan too, as he doesn’t think the player, who apart from injury could have been one of the greats of his generation, won’t bring any sort of ‘big time’ approach with him, also believing Town could well prove to be a great fit for him, saying: “Good luck to Jack, I was suitably impressed with Jack, more impressed than I thought I would be when I was speaking to him.

"There's a lot more to Jack Wilshere than people might have seen and might think they know. He's quite a thinker of the game and I'm not surprised that he's got himself an opportunity and I'm pleased for him. It's a good gig at Luton, obviously they’ve gone up to the Premier League and come back down again, had various managers in there, but I think there’s a chance Jack might do well. Every appointment’s a risk and especially when you've got a manager whose got no experience, but he’s coached and he’s been coaching well.

"They’re developing, they’re a different sort of football club, they've got their principles about who they won’t take as advertisers and what they will and won’t do. They’re going through a rebuild again, sadly they've dropped back through the divisions again but I think it's a great opportunity for Jack and I think he’s focused on being successful as a manager for the right reasons. I think he’ll have all the disciplines and none of the big time player stuff. I don't think he'll be carrying the Jack Wilshere player mentality or the attitude that he was once a good player. I think he'll go into management in the right way, with all the right disciplines and I’m optimistic for him.”

Wilshere also saw another former Arsenal player wish him all the best at Kenilworth Road too, with former midfielder Ray Parlour writing on social media: “Great news @JackWilshere manager of @LutonTown. Go and smash it mate.”