Wilson earns Hatters U18s a point against Orient

Coree Wilson netted a late equaliser as Luton Town U18s made it four matches unbeaten in the EFL Youth Alliance, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Orient raced into a two-goal lead after 21 minutes at the Whitbread Sports Ground, with the hosts remaining in front at the break.

On the hour-mark, the Hatters pulled one back after Tra Lucas beat his defender and saw his low cross diverted into the back of the net by an Orient player.

Wilson then got his side back on level terms with four minutes to go as his left footed volley went through the keeper’s hands, ensuring the Hatters got a share of the spoils.

The result moves the Town up to fifth, with their next game against Stevenage this Saturday.

Town: Horlick, Francis, Bateson, Wedd, Nicolson, Kalonda, Beckwith (C), Pettit, Boorn, Stevens, Lucas.

Subs: Bentley, Wilson, Swan, Newton, McJannet.