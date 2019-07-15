Wilson nets a hat-trick as Town U18s defeat Kempston

Coree Wilson scored a hat-trick as Luton U18s beat Kempston Rovers 4-3 in a pre-season friendly at Hillgrounds on Saturday.

The Hatters named a fledgling side for the contest, with five U16s involved, although first team keeper Harry Isted was between the posts.

Town raced into an early two goal lead thanks to a brace from Wilson inside the opening eight minutes, capitalising on defensive lapses from Rovers to tap home twice.

Kempston were given a boost in the 22nd minute as a missed defensive header from Matt Moloney allowed one of the hosts’ trialists to finish neatly from the edge of the box.

Luton’s players had the edge in the game on technical ability but Rovers had the upper hand physically and they levelled just before half time.

A free kick was flighted into the box, and with Luton guilty of holding in the area, a penalty was awarded, Ben Shepherd sending Isted the wrong way from the spot.

After the break, Kempston almost led 3-2 as Alfie Powell’s was unable to beat Isted with a powerful header.

Town did have a third though when Wilson was given time to turn in the box, his bobbling shot finding its way into the corner of the net to complete a hat-trick.

The lead lasted barely five minutes as from a throw, Kye Andrews burst into the area, controlled the ball, before hhammering a volley into the net from a tight angle.

Nathan Tshikuna saw a late free kick curl just wide for Rovers, but Town won it at the death, Tra Lucas stabbing home after a great save from keeper Ryan Thrussell.

Kempston: Knox, Goodman, Hyde, Wright, Powell, Jones, Boland, Shepherd, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.

Subs: Thrussell, Stratton, Andrews, Tshikuna, Beldon, Mienanbolo.

Luton: Isted, Jones, Swan, Webb, Moloney, Nicolson, Wilson, Stevens, McJannet, Halsey, Francis.

Subs: Boorn, Newton, Pettit, Horlick, Lucas.