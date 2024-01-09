Winger Pereira heads back to the Hatters after Sutton loan switch is ended

Attacker could be on the move again during the window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Winger Dion Pereira has seen his loan spell at League Two side Sutton United ended ahead of schedule, with the attacker back at Luton Town once more

The 24-year-old had made just four league starts for the U’s since his move in September, although three of those came in the club’s last five games, getting 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Newport County on New Year’s Day. With Sutton struggling for survival, sitting bottom of the table and in danger of being cut adrift, the club sacked manager Matt Gray with ex-Cardiff boss Steve Morison appointed this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has seen Pereira return to Kenilworth Road, as a statement on the United website said: “The 24-year-old winger made seventeen appearances during his spell with us, starting seven games, and scored two goals, both of which came in the FA Cup defeat of Horsham. While with us he also made his international debut for Antigua & Barbuda and scored his first goal for them in November. We offer Dion our best wishes for his future career.”

Dion Pereira in a rare run-out for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Pereira has struggled to really make the most of his obvious talents since moving to Luton in November 2020, having had spells at Watford and Atlanta United earlier in his career. Fast-tracked to the first team squad, he made his Town debut as a substitute in the 3-1 Championship defeat at QPR in May 2021, but only went on to feature twice more for Luton, those outings in the Carabao Cup.