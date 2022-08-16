Woeful first half sees winless Luton fall to limp Robins defeat

Luton fell to a 2-0 defeat at Ashton Gate this evening

Luton's disappointing start to the season shows no signs of ending as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City this evening, a result that leaves Town still searching for that elusive first victory.

For long periods it looked like would have been a more dominant outcome for the hosts, as they were well on top for 65 minutes of the contest, the Hatters only ever really posing something resembling a threat in the closing stages once Mark Sykes had been sent off for a lunging challenge on Luke Freeman, leaving them with a man advantage.

They couldn't make the most of it though and although only four games have been played, a return of just two points, and more worryingly, one goal scored, means the opening to the campaign will start to become a real concern for boss Nathan Jones.

The manager made two changes for the fixture, Gabe Osho and Cauley Woodrow in for Reece Burke and Jordan Clark, but the visitors got off to the worst possible start, behind after just five minutes.

Elijah Adebayo gave the ball away inside his own half, as Nahki Wells was sprung clean through, and without a Town defender in sight, the forward was able to take a touch, steady himself, before confidently sidefooting across Ethan Horvath and into the far corner.

With ex-Hatter Kal Naismith in the quarter back role for the hosts, playing as the middle centre half, different to his position that earned him the move to Ashton Gate, he often got the ball virtually on the six yard line, and clearly out to impress against his former side, with some clever footwork when under pressure, was almost caught out on the odd occasion.

Luton did finally begin to get into the contest, Adebayo racing forward and attempting to pick out the bottom corner on 16 minutes, just off target, with Dan Bentley at full stretch.

Strike partner Carlton Morris then set off on a powerful run, which led to the Hatters having some sustained possession, as did Adebayo, crowded out when advancing into the area.

However, just when it looked like Jones's side might have got a foothold with which to build from, they were breached again on 28 minutes, conceding another goal of real simplicity.

This time, Andi Weimann was sent away on the left and he motored away unchallenged, picking out the unmarked Tommy Conway to slide home from a few yards out.

It was almost back to the bad old days from Luton's first season in the second tier four years ago, as they were being sliced open far too easily and didn't look like they could do anything about it, while the manner in which Henri Lansbury and the Hatters had bossed proceedings during the 1-1 draw here last season felt like an age ago.

Han-Noh Massengo tried to add a third, his low effort deflecting behind for a corner, as Luton's only real opportunity came from a James Bree set-piece that Adebayo headed tamely over.

Jones made a triple substitution at the break, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman, a former City player, coming on, as they went to a 4-3-3, looking to start the second period with a far greater urgency.

Those ambitions ended as soon as they had started, Osho almost selling Horvath short with a backpass that he only just cleared in time.

The Robins looked far more likely once more, Conway putting an attempt too close to Horvath and then a fine cutback should have seen Weimann make it 3-0, only for the forward to get badly underneath his effort.

Still the hosts kept coming, Jay Dasilva dribbling round Bree and denied by a desperate block.

The game then came to life midway through the half as Sykes slid in with an over the top challenge on Freeman, who clearly incensed, got up and barged him to the floor.

After taking an age to get the right decision, referee Leigh Doughty did just that, sending off Sykes for what was an out of control tackle, only opting to book Freeman, leaving the Hatters just over 20 minutes to try and get back into the match against 10 men.

Finally able to enjoy some possession and territory, you got the feeling Luton needed to halve the deficit immediately if they were to have a realistic chance of rescuing a point, and they should have when Adebayo's cross was met by Clark on the edge of the box, the sub blazing frustratingly over.

Bree was then inches away with 10 to go, a free kick that was almost an exact replica of his goal at Hull last season, although this time, it just didn't come down in time.

Muskwe had a fierce blast blocked away as time began to run out, while when a corner was lumped back in by Bree, Dan Bentley's weak punch saw Osho shank tamely wide on his left foot, summing up the visitors' performance.

He almost did have a consolation in stoppage time, striding forward and toepoking a shot that took a wicket deflection, but even that didn't go in, Bentley adjusting his body superbly to tip away, as Luton's search for a victory goes on.

Robins: Dan Bentley, Jay Dasilva, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson, Alex Scott (Timm Klose 81), Andi Weimann (Andy King 90), Tommy Conway (Joe Williams 75), Mark Sykes, Nahki Wells (Chris Martin 75), Zak Wyner, Han-Noah Massengo.

Subs not used: Max O'Leary, Kane Wilson, George Tanner.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke (Jordan Clark 46), Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts (Luke Freeman 46), Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell (Elliot Thorpe 86), Cauley Woodrow (Admiral Muskwe 46), Carlton Morris (Cameron Jerome 79), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer.

Referee: Leigh Doughty

Booked: Wells 60, Freeman 67, Weimann 67.