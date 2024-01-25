Woking chief confident on-loan Hatters attacker will create chances for his Cards side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woking boss Michael Doyle believes that ‘brilliant’ on-loan Luton attacker Jayden Luker will be a huge source of creativity for his National League side during his spell at Kingfield.

The 18-year-old moved to the Cards last week, but saw his hopes of an immediate debut delayed when the match against Oxford City was postponed due to a frozen pitch. Woking then headed to runaway league leaders Chesterfield on Tuesday night, Luker named on the bench at the SMH Group Stadium. Former Wigan and Sunderland forward Will Grigg put hosts ahead on 24 minutes as Luker was introduced for Jermaine Anderson midway through the second period, but was unable to help his new side find an equaliser, the result leaving them 21st in the table.

However, speaking about his efforts, ex-Republic of Ireland international Doyle, who played for Coventry and Sheffield United during his career, told the club’s official website: “Jayden, he's a brilliant player, he's really impressed us since he's come in. He’s highly thought of at Luton and you can see in glimpses there, some of his touches and his movement with the ball. He's going to create chances for us.

Jayden Luker made his senior debut for Woking on Tuesday night - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

"He’s a very exciting player, very good on the ball, can see a forward pass, can beat a man, he’s very good, we're very lucky to have him. Luton have high hopes for him, he’s been on the bench in the Premier League a few times this season, so we’re very thankful to Rob Edwards and Luton for letting us have him.

"We’ve got to make sure we send him back a better player but I think for us he’s the type of player who can probably create chances when we need it in the game. We’ve lacked a little bit of that at times and Jayden will certainly give us options in the forward areas and midfield areas.”