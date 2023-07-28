News you can trust since 1891
Wolves defender Giles reportedly having a medical at Luton ahead of Town move

Summer signing number six could be on the way
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

Luton are reportedly closing on a sixth signing of the summer, with Wolves defender Ryan Giles rumoured to be completing a medical at the Brache ahead of his transfer to Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Molineux in 2018, but has made only one first-team appearance during that time, that in an FA Cup tie, having a number of loan spells away from his parent club, including stints at Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign with Middlesbrough, a key reason why Michael Carrick’s side reached the play-offs, providing 11 assists, the joint highest in the division along with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Ryan Giles during his loan spell with Middlesbrough last season - pic: Getty ImagesRyan Giles during his loan spell with Middlesbrough last season - pic: Getty Images
Hatters manager Rob Edwards worked with Giles when he was coaching Wolves U23 team in 2018, leading them to promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1, the highest level of youth football, for the first time in their history.

After speculation that the Town chief was targeting his former chance, the Daily Mail are now reporting that Giles will complete his move to Luton, joining a Town squad that has been bolstered by the arrivals of Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and Issa Kabrore.

