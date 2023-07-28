Luton are reportedly closing on a sixth signing of the summer, with Wolves defender Ryan Giles rumoured to be completing a medical at the Brache ahead of his transfer to Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Molineux in 2018, but has made only one first-team appearance during that time, that in an FA Cup tie, having a number of loan spells away from his parent club, including stints at Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign with Middlesbrough, a key reason why Michael Carrick’s side reached the play-offs, providing 11 assists, the joint highest in the division along with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Ryan Giles during his loan spell with Middlesbrough last season - pic: Getty Images

Hatters manager Rob Edwards worked with Giles when he was coaching Wolves U23 team in 2018, leading them to promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1, the highest level of youth football, for the first time in their history.