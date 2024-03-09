Wonderful Woodrow salvages Luton a dramatic point at Palace with stoppage time header

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Substitute Cauley Woodrow popped up with the most dramatic of late levellers at Crystal Palace this afternoon as his goal in the final seconds of stoppage time rescued a potentially massive point for the Hatters in their battle to stay up.

With the match ticking into the final moments of the six added on minutes and Town having been second best for almost all of the contest, sub Andros Townsend sent in a magnificent cross from the right hand side and fellow replacement Woodrow, who had only just come on too, diverted a brilliant header beyond the previously underworked Sam Johnstone and in off the post to make it 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With AFC Bournemouth held 1-1 at home by Sheffield United, but more importantly, Everton having lost 2-0 at Manchester United in the lunch-time kick-off, it means Town remained third bottom, but are now three points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who head to Brighton &Hove Albion tomorrow. The point did come at a cost for Luton though, who had to take off defenders Gabe Osho and Teden Mengi in the second half, with captain Carlton Morris also holding his hamstring towards the end too.

Cauley Woodrow heads home to rescue a point for the Hatters at Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

Osho and Chiedozie Ogbene had been the two changes made by boss Rob Edwards for the contest, Amari'i Bell missing out with injury and Townsend dropping to the bench. It was the Hatters who threatened first, Issa Kabore doing well to win a corner and when Alfie Doughty's delivery was cleared, Luton kept the ball alive, Tahith Chong sending in a cross that Ross Barkley nodded over, the midfielder then needing lengthy treatment for a bloodied nose after connecting with a covering defender.

Any hopes of a bright start were dashed on just 11minutes as Doughty, in no danger at all, sold Thomas Kaminski well short with an intended backpass that caught Osho out too. It was pounced upon by Daniel Munoz, able to burst away and round the Belgian, who looked like he had initially pushed him wide, only to find Jean-Philippe Mateta with his back to goal, the Frenchman able to spin and unleash an audacious backheel that beat two Town defenders who had got back, giving Palace an early advantage.

The Eagles looked to add to their tally, Kabore doing well to clear a cross from Jordan Ayew after Mateta dummied, Jefferson Lerma smashing wide and then Joel Ward heading over the top when picked out following a short corner routine. Town had a chance to draw level midway through the half, a corner dropping to Jordan Clark on the volley, but he couldn't keep his effort down, skying into the home fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Palace could have put the game beyond Luton with some sustained pressure, a wonderful cross from the left seeing Mateta's glancing header look goalbound, only to hit Teden Mengi and fly narrowly over. That led to a run of three successive corners, as Luton just about kept their hosts out, the last headed over from six yards by Mateta who had got the better of Ogbene.

With Town finally settling down, they were able to restrict the chances for the latter stages of the first half, Ayew's low effort easy for Kaminski to gather. Palace should have had a second in the closing stages though, Clark playing in Mateta, but with Kaminski out to face him, he could only find the side-netting as the angle narrowed.

Set-pieces remained the Hatters main threat, Ross Barkley's ball in seeing Osho get underneath his header, with Johnstone untroubled. Visiting boss Edwards didn't look at all happy as he made his way to the tunnel for the break, knowing his side needed a performance similar to Aston Villa last week to try and rescue something from the game.

Luton should really have had a mountain to climb straight away, Munoz getting it all wrong when trying to turn in Eze's pinpoint cross from a few yards out. Eze then missed a great opportunity himself on 52 minutes, running beyond the Luton defence to bring the ball out of the sky and fire over, while he cleverly fashioned another shooting chance which rolled tamely at Kaminski.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just before the hour mark, Luton started to look for the first time that they could get back into the contest, Kabore's deflected cross met by the hanging Ogbene, who could only nod wide from six yards out. Town's injury problems then began to rear their head again, Mengi off following treatment, as Daiki Hashioka came on for his second Premier League outing.

Luton went on to have their best chance midway through the half, Doughty's inviting cross met by Morris, whose athletic volley was unfortunately straight at Johnstone, when either side of the keeper and it was 1-1. Clark's run to the byline and resulting cross landed to Hashioka, who couldn't keep his unorthodox volley down, as Kaminski ensured Luton were still in the game when using his feet to save brilliantly from Mateta's point blank header, the rebound hammered wastefully wide.

Town's never-ending defensive issues hit again on 80 minutes as Osho this time went down holding his knee, unable to carry on, Woodrow on, meaning Luton went to a back four with Burke and Hashioka the centre halves. Eze who was beginning to roll out the party tricks, spotting Kaminski off his line and unleashing an outrageous attempt from inside the centre circle that beat the Belgian but kissed the top of the bar.

Town were then denied by the woodwork at the other end, Doughty's deep cross met by Ogbene at the far post, his ball back in hitting the top of the frame of the goal. Edwards threw caution to the wind in the final minutes, with Luke Berry and Townsend coming on, youngster Zack Nelson handed his Premier League debut as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morris had a volley blocked which looked to be Town's final chance to snatch a point, as Palace remained on top in extra time, play almost exclusively in the visitors' half, Odsonne Édouard clipping the top of the bar and then Kabore making a terrific block. It looked like Oliver Glasner’s side would keep the points in South London, but Town had other ideas, Townsend able to find a slither of space to send in a brilliant cross and Woodrow doing the rest to ensure scenes of pure jubilation amongst the away end.

Eagles: Sam Johnstone, Joel Ward (C), Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Jordan Ayew (Naouirou Ahamada 70), Eberechi Eze, Daniel Munoz, Jean-Phillipe Mateta (Odsonne Edouard 81), Joachim Andersen, Adam Wharton (Will Hughes 81), Chris Richards. Subs not used: Dean Henderson, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Luke Plange, Kaden Rodney, David Ozoh.