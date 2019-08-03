Woodgate felt Boro deserved to triumph at Luton

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate felt his side deserved to claim all three points in their dramatic 3-3 draw at Luton yesterday evening.

The visitors had taken an early lead through Ashley Fletcher, before Sonny Bradley's stunning volley and Martin Cranie's first goal in almost five years saw Town move 2-1 ahead.

Britt Assombalonga restored parity before half time, while Lewis Wing's unerring 25-yard strike saw the Teessiders 3-2 in front, only for James Collins to score with five minutes left, shortly after Assombalong had missed a penalty.

Woodgate said: "It was an end-to-end game.

"I thought we deserved to win the game, especially in the second half.

“We created chances, we hit the bar, had a penalty, but we need to be better at times.

“I thought we pressed really high at times, especially in the second half.

"Listen, it was a great advertisement for the Championship. 3-3, score lots of goals, that’s what we want.

“It was eventful, I thought especially in the second half we really went out to win the game, I thought we were excellent, especially how we controlled the game.

“We pressed high, played at times, we left ourselves a bit open, but that's how I want to play, I want to press teams, I want to score goals, I said that from day one."