Woodrow and Taylor start for a young Hatters XI at Port Vale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Experienced duo Cauley Woodrow and Andros Townsend are part of the Luton side who are taking on League Two opposition in Port Vale this evening.
With Town fielding a mixture of senior players and U21s, the Hatters pair are by far the most experienced members of the team selected for the contest, with striker Joe Taylor also joining them. Fellow attacker John McAtee misses out once more amid rumours he is leaving Kenilworth Road, as the rest of Town’s team is made up of youngsters or Development squad members.
Forward Jayden Luker gets another run-out, as does Aidan Francis-Clarke, joined by the likes of Axel Piesold, Jack Bateson and Jameson Horlick. Town’s talented crop of youngsters will get a severe test against Vale, who have new signing centre half Ben Heneghan in the starting line-up, following his free transfer move from Fleetwood Town.
Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Christian Chigozie, Jack Bateson, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Benedict Benagr, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker, Cauley Woodrow, Andros Townsend, Joe Taylor. Subs: Lucas Thomas, Oliver Lynch, Claude Kayibanda, Josh Odell-Bature, Aribim Pepple, Dominic Martins, Sam Anderson, Tyrell Giwa, Dylan Stitt, Jack Lorentzen-Jones.
