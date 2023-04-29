Woodrow couldn't believe Hatters team-mate Morris hadn't scored 20 or 30 goals every season

Luton striker Cauley Woodrow always knew that Town’s talisman Carlton Morris had the ability to reach 20-goals in a season, declaring he was surprised his team-mate hadn’t already done so in his career,

The Hatters club record signing started out at Norwich City in July 2013, before loan spells with Oxford United, York City and then Scottish side Hamilton in his first few years as a pro.

He went to Rotherham in January 2017, then getting a first full season under his belt when borrowed by Shrewsbury six months later, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

A year out with injury led to another loan move back to Rotherham and MK Dons in the 2019-20 campaign, scoring six goals in total

Morris went back to MK Dons in July 2020, then heading to the Championship and Barnsley in January 2021, teaming up with Woodrow for the first time, finding the net 11 times in total for both clubs.

The Tykes opted to snap the forward up on a permanent basis, as last term he bagged nine goals including one at Luton, earning a big money move to Kenilworth Road in the summer, where he simply hasn't looked back since.

He reached his 20th goal of the season with a penalty against Middlesbrough on Monday night and asked if he had thought Morris had always shown the capabilities of achieving such a figure, Woodrow, who also headed to Kenilworth Road in the summer, said: “Definitely. When he came to Barnsley, he probably hadn’t played a lot of games in the Championship, he had played there before, but when he came it was like wow, I can’t believe this guy has not scored 20, 30 goals every single year, because of how good he was!

Carlton Morris celebrates scoring yet another goal for the Hatters this season

“His attributes and when he came to Barnsley, he was a massive impact to us getting to the play-offs.

"It started from there, everything he touched went in, and when he got the move to Luton, with me, I was delighted as I knew he would be able to do that here.

"It’s been a time where he’s played every game, he’s been fit, he’s looked fit and he’s a great player and deserves all the goals he’s got this season.”

Morris’s milestone strike last week was from the penalty spot, as he has demonstrated he can score from virtually anywhere on the pitch and any kind of goal too, close range, long range, right foot, left foot, and headers too.

Woodrow added: “I think he’s right footed, but he’s better shooting with his left, so I don’t really get that one!

"He’s got great attributes, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s quick, he can finish, so he’s got everything.

“He’s been on fire this season, everything he’s touched has gone in which is great for him.