Woodrow felt he played his part in Luton's promotion to the Premier League despite injury-hit season

Town forward Cauley Woodrow felt that despite his injuries last season, he still played his role in Luton reaching the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was one of the Hatters’ big signings of the summer, as a proven Championship goalscorer while at Barnsley, he returned to the place it all started, to add much-needed striking competition alongside Elijah Adebayo and record addition Carlton Morris.

Under Nathan Jones, Woodrow only started two league games, used primarily off the bench, more often than not in a deeper role as well, before a calf injury kept him out for two months.

Hatters forward Cauley Woodrow applauds the Town supporters

Once Jones departed, he then scored a stoppage time winner for new boss Rob Edwards during his first home game in charge, a wonderful effort against Norwich City to seal the 2-1 victory.

However, the attacker still struggled to break the partnership of Adebayo and Morris, making just three more starts in the second half of the campaign, although did score in the FA Cup success at Wigan Athletic.

Woodrow did begin back-to-back matches, netting in the 2-0 success at Rotherham, as he was starting to impose himself when another injury struck in the 1-1 draw with Reading.

That ruled him out of the play-offs and Wembley win over Coventry City as well, but he has still done enough to earn a new contract under Edwards, as Woodrow himself felt he had a role in Town's promotion to the top flight, after his 32 outings in total.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was an unbelievable season.

"When I signed in the summer and spoke to Gary Sweet and everyone at the club, promotion was the goal.

“So to achieve it in your first season was amazing, and for everyone collectively it was an unbelievable achievement and something that everyone at the football club should be really proud of.

“A lot of fans might say that I didn’t play as much as I’d have wanted to, but I had two injuries which came at bad times for me.

"I like to think that over the course of the season though, like everyone had their part to play, at times I had mine too.

“I was involved in over 30 games and the club has put their faith in me by offering me a new contract, which I’m absolutely delighted about.”

Reflecting on the goal against Norwich, he continued: “For everyone at the football club, especially the fans at the Kenny, beating a big club like Norwich on Boxing Day was a big moment with it being Rob, Trolls (Paul Trollope) and Richie's (Kyle) first home game.

"I think the celebrations that day – everyone together – was probably a moment that pushed us on.

"From then on we just went from strength to strength.

"The lads were on fire, everything clicked into place.”

Meanwhile, like the rest of the squad, Woodrow now can’t wait to get going for Luton’s first season in the top flight for over 30 years, as he added: “Working with the manager and the new members of staff since they came in, even though I haven’t played as much as I’d like to, I’ve absolutely loved every minute of coming in and being a part of it and I can't wait to get going again on Thursday.

“I know I’ve only been back here a year, but it is home for me.

"I live 20 minutes away, my family are close to me, I absolutely love the football club and the people in it.