Woodrow had doubted whether Town team-mate Doughty was too far out before scoring wonder strike

Town attacker Cauley Woodrow admitted that team-mate Alfie Doughty proved his own personal doubts wrong when stepping up to score a magnificent first goal of the season against Gillingham last night.

With Luke Berry winning a set-piece some 30 yards from goal, the wingback played a short pass to his team-mate, who controlled the ball dead.

Doughty then carried on his stride and hit a quite brilliant first time effort, bending into the top corner on his trusty left foot, giving visiting keeper Glenn Morris little chance at all.

Woodrow, who was left to marvel at the accuracy and power of the strike, said afterwards: “Alf’s done that, a little touch to someone and shot before.

"It’s something we’ve seen and to be honest when he stepped up I was thinking ‘Alfie, it’s a bit far out, I’m not sure you're going to score.’

“But when it left his foot it flew into the top corner, an unbelievable finish and again for Alfie, it’s good for him to get some minutes and to get a goal.

"He’s another player we’re really happy for.

Alfie Doughty celebrates his wonder strike against Gillingham on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

“I saw him in the players room and he’s come in with a little smug face on so I think he’s buzzing, but really happy for him.”

Boss Rob Edwards also didn’t think it was the ideal shooting opportunity for the former Stoke and Charlton player, but was quickly having to eat his words too, adding: “It was one of those moments when you're going nooo, and then, okay, well done, but brilliant, really, really good.