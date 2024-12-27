Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town striker sees late effort saved by Robins keeper

Luton attacker Cauley Woodrow was left disappointed he hadn’t been able to earn the Hatters a stoppage time point during their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City yesterday.

The 30-year-old had been brought on with 20 minutes remaining at Ashton Gate, with the visitors trailing 1-0 against a Robins side he made 15 appearances for during the 2017-18 campaign having joined on a season-long loan from Fulham. He didn’t have any real sights of goal during his cameo, but then with seconds of the six added minutes remaining, saw fellow sub Joe Taylor burst away from a challenge on half-way and speed down the right flank.

His cross into the box was touched on by Carlton Morris, falling perfectly for the unmarked Woodrow who was arriving just inside the box, but with a decent chunk of the goal to aim at, put his effort far too close to keeper Max O’Leary who was able to save fairly comfortably. With Luton’s hopes of a first away point since September 14 dashed, on his last-gasp opportunity, Woodrow said: “To be honest I wanted to go the other side but there were a few bodies in the way. I think that’s probably what helped the keeper as well. He knew I could go the only way that I went, so it was a good save. On another day it goes in and we come away with a draw, but that’s football.”

Cauley Woodrow and Joe Taylor applaud the Luton fans at Bristol City on Boxing Day - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Woodrow, who has been restricted to just one start for Town this term, has now come on in all of Luton’s last three games, with his set-pieces key to helping Town steal all three in their 2-1 victory over Derby County before Christmas. On his impact at Ashton Gate, he continued: “The other day it was good against Derby, the win, but today it wasn’t to be.

"I had a chance at the end that I could have scored, but we’re massively disappointed because I felt like we deserved something from the game. They scored a wonder goal, but we had some good chances, we had a header, my chance and a chance in the first half when the game was quite tight. So to come away with nothing was disappointing.”

Although Luton were to leave empty handed yet again on the road, as they have now done in all eight of their last eight forays away from Kenilworth Road, Woodrow, like his manager Rob Edwards, thought there were positives to take. He added: “Definitely, I think at times we played well. The gaffer said in there, it seems like away from home we go a goal down and then we kind of liven up a bit, but it shouldn't be like that.

"We need to start with the same enthusiasm, start with that same fire. At home we’re picking up points all the time, we’ve been playing well there but away from home we need to try and swing things in our favour and that’s from starting games with the same energy we seem to finish them.”