Luton forward Cauley Woodrow has pinpointed what he believes will be his best role for the Hatters this term.

The 28-year-old was signed by previous boss Nathan Jones in the summer following four seasons at Barnsley where he scored 53 goals in 157 appearances for the Tykes.

He was then deployed in a deeper role by Jones, playing as an attacking midfielder during the majority of first his six outings for Luton, until finally starting alongside Carlton Morris in the 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers,.

Hoping to stay in the side, Woodrow then suffered a nasty calf injury which kept him out for three months, as when he returned, Jones had moved on to the Premier League to take over at Southampton.

With Rob Edwards appointed as his successor, the ex-Fulham attacker had a brief but vitally significant cameo on Boxing Day, the Luton academy graduate introduced with four minutes to go, quickly taking Jordan Clark’s touch in his stride and firing into the top corner to secure a dramatic three points.

When asked where he feels he can serve Town the best going forward, Woodrow said: “I’ve always played upfront as a nine or a 10, that’s where I’ve always played.

"Today I’ve come on on the left and scored and I’ve also played on the left before, but my main position is a striker.

“With the gaffer we spoke last week and spoke about my position and places I’ve played, just getting to know each other really, which is the early days of when a new manager comes in.

"When called upon I’m happy to play wherever, but ultimately my main position is number nine or number 10."

Discussing his impact against the Canaries, Woodrow continued: “Gabe (Osho) got sent off and we’re down to 10 men.

"He (Edwards) brought me on on the left, which is a position I’ve played before, but not my natural position.

"When I was coming on, I was thinking, if I do get a chance then hopefully I can take it and that’s just a dream come true really, thankfully it went in.”

Although Edwards has only been at the club for a little under two months, taking just two games in that time as well, Woodrow has been impressed with the way in which the new manager has been with the players in that short time.

He added: “Nathan brought me to the club but now Rob’s here and I’ve worked with him for the last few weeks, he’s been excellent.

"I’m really excited to work with him, as you can see he’s a great guy already.

"Since he’s come in he’s been amazing.

"He works really hard, gets his point across really well, he's a super positive man and knows what he wants from his team.

"We’ve spoken one-on-one once and spoke to me about what he wanted from me, about how I felt, where I wanted to play, just things like that, getting to know each other a little bit.

“I’m just really happy for him as when a manager comes in, as a player, you do want to get them with their first three points and help them as well.