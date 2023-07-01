Woodrow the latest Hatter to sign a contract extension at Kenilworth Road

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow has become the latest player to commit his long term future to the club after signing a contract extension at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old returned to the Hatters when snapped for an undisclosed fee Barnsley last summer after more than a decade away from Bedfordshire.

He joined the Luton Town academy when he was 14 years old, making three senior appearances having just turned 16, all of them coming in the FA Trophy, before joining Premier League Fulham in March 2011.

Woodrow had loans with Southend United, Burton Albion and Bristol City during his time with the Cottagers, before heading to Barnsley in January 2019.

At Oakwell, he scored 53 goals in four seasons, winning promotion from League One to the Championship, also achieving a play-off berth with the Tykes in that time.