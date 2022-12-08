World Cup duo Lockyer and Horvath are back for the Hatters in time to make Boro trip

Ethan Horvath during a USA training session at the World Cup in Qatar

Luton’s World Cup duo Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath will both be available for Saturday’s return to Championship action for the Hatters at Middlesbrough.

The pair have been in Qatar for the last few weeks after being called up by Wales and USA for the biggest tournament in international football.

Unfortunately, neither managed to get on to the pitch, Wales going out in the group stages, finishing with just one point after defeats to England and Iran.

They also drew with America, as the States held England to a goalless stalemate and then beat Iran to reach the last 16, where they went out 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Defender Lockyer and on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Horvath are now back in England though and should take their places in the first Town XI that new manager Rob Edwards picks to run out at the Riverside, as he said: “Both are available.

“We got Ethan back today, they went a little bit further in the competition, so we tried to give them both a couple of days just to give them a little breather and a reset before getting them back in.

“We had Locks in on Monday, so he would have had a full weeks training, but they’ve both been training.