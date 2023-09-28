World Cup Finals referee to take Luton's trip to Everton in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugely experienced referee Anthony Taylor will have the whistle for Luton Town’s trip to Everton on Saturday.

The 44-year-old has been a top flight referee since February 2010, taking charge of the League Cup Final twice, FA Cup Final, UEFA Super Cup Final, Nations League Final and last season’s Europa League Final between Roma and Sevilla in that time.

This term, Taylor has had nine games so far, with five Premier League matches, plus a Champions League clash and two internationals, including Germany’s friendly with France.

Anthony Taylor will referee Luton's trip to Everton this weekend - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

He has shown 45 yellows and one red, sending off Manchester City's Rodri during their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week.

Last season he had 44 games, showing 179 yellow and six reds, also having two matches at the World Cup Finals in Qatar, plus two FIFA Club World Cup games as well.

Saturday will be Cheshire official’s 350th top flight match, showing 1,213 yellow cards and 52 reds in that time.

Taylor last refereed Luton when they were beaten 3-0 at Shrewsbury Town in League Two back in November 2008.

Prior to that he had the Hatters twice in the 2007-08 season, a 0-0 draw at Walsall and then a 1-1 home with Cheltenham, Sam Parkin scoring.

He also took the 3-1 home win over Coventry City back in December 2006 when the Hatters were a Championship side, Ahmet Brkovic, Rowan Vince and Dean Morgan on target.

His assistants are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with the fourth official Sam Barrott.