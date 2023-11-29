Worrying times are over for Scottish international after finally scoring in the Premier League for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​After going closer than most for the Hatters this season, forward Jacob Brown is glad he can finally stop worrying about his search for a first Premier League goal after getting off the mark at the 12th time of asking during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old had begun the season with Stoke City, netting in their opening clash of the Championship campaign against Rotherham, before earning his move to Kenilworth Road.

He was up and running for his new side in their 3-2 Carabao Cup victory against Gillingham, with a first finish into the bottom corner, but was finding the highest tier of English football a far tougher nut to crack.

It wasn’t for want of trying though, Brown doing his utmost to notch a maiden strike in the top flight ever since making his debut in the opening day defeat to Brighton, seeing a shot turned over the bar by Seagulls keeper Jason Steele, while he had another great chance in the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.

He also hit the woodwork against Fulham, put a free header over the top in the 1-0 defeat to Spurs and then could only divert another golden opportunity into the gloves of Nottingham Forest keeper Matt Turner at the City Ground.

That saw Brown drop out of the team for Andros Townsend in recent matches, however, the Scottish international finally had the moment he had been waiting for with seven minutes to go on Saturday, as within five minutes of come on, he turned Chiedozie Ogbene’s brilliant cross over the line at full stretch for what proved to be the winner.

The forward had always retained the belief it was going to happen, saying: “Yes, I’ve always been confident as I’ve been getting into the positions, I’ve had a lot of chances, so I know that I can get the chances, it's just about putting them away.

Jacob Brown slides in to score the Hatters' winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

“Everyone knows that the longer you wait the more you start questioning yourself, but to get that goal now, it’s off my back, I don't have to keep worrying about it, just push on for the next one and hopefully keep getting more.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of. I wanted to get one earlier in the season, I’ve been close, but just not got there and then to finally get one, it’s a relief, but a great feeling as well.

“I’ve hit the post, the keeper’s saved it, had one cleared off the line, so I’ve been trying, but to get there in the end, it was the best feeling and I want to keep doing that.

“You dream of it and I’ve been so close this season. As it goes on, you just think when’s it going to come? For it to come today, honestly, I’m buzzing.”

On what it was actually like when the ball hit the net, Brown continued: “It’s just a crazy feeling. When I was coming off the bench I just wanted to help the team.

"The ball from Chieo was perfect, I got on the end of it and we’ve got the goal that we wanted. We managed to hold on to the end of the game and it was just a great feeling, a massive three points

“The celebration, usually I’m a bit more composed, but I was just buzzing, it was amazing!"

Although Brown came on in the closing stages of the game, he ended up playing almost half an hour after 12 minutes of injury time were added on at the end of the fixture.

In that sequence, the Eagles almost grabbed what would have been a mightily cruel leveller, when Jefferson Lerma’s header in the final seconds hit the post and, thankfully for Luton, bounced out.

Speaking about the extended passage of play, the forward added: “I don’t think I’ve been on for that long and it felt even longer, felt like half an hour.