Wrexham rumoured to join the race for McAtee as a host of clubs are circling Luton striker

Attacker is a wanted man during summer transfer window

League One side Wrexham have reportedly joined the race for Luton attacker John McAtee, with a number of Football League clubs now rumoured to be interested in signing the forward.

The 24-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road back in the summer of 2022, and has played a part in the club’s pre-season programme for the second year running, heading out to Slovenia where he featured in both friendly matches against Rukh Lviv and Goztepe. However, he is yet to figure in a first team game for Luton in his almost two years in Bedfordshire, and following a productive loan spell at League One Barnsley last term when he scored 15 goals in 45 matches, McAtee’s stock is currently high.

It means Luton face a decision on the future of the former Grimsby, Solihull Moors and Scunthorpe front man, who faces a battle on his hands to leapfrog players such as Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow into the Hatters’ starting line-up, with Jacob Brown on the mend from his knee injury and Joe Taylor also back in the reckoning after his impressive loan stint with both Colchester and Lincoln City.

John McAtee celebrates scoring for Barnsley last season - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

League One side Bolton Wanderers were rumoured to be looking at McAtee, whose brother is Manchester City midfielder James, while it is being reported that fellow third tier outfit Wrexham are now in the race which is also believed to include the Championship quintet of Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Derby County and Portsmouth, as Town might have to look to offload the attacker permanently during the transfer window, rather than run the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Speaking earlier in the year about the forward who won Barnsley’s Goal of the Month award for December with a wonderful 35-yard drive against Port Vale, a strike that went on to secure McAtee the Goal of the Season honour as well, Edwards had said: “He’s really capable of that Macca. He’s another player that we’ve got really high hopes for at this football club.”