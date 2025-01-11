Wycombe boss Bloomfield describes Luton speculation as 'extremely flattering'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield has described being linked to the vacancy at Luton Town as ‘extremely flattering.’

The 40-year-old is currently the stand-out favourite with bookies to replace Rob Edwards who left the club on Thursday, Sky Bet now making him 4/6 for the job, ahead of ex-Leicester City chief Steve Cooper and former Millwall boss Neil Harris. The 40-year-old spent almost 20 years at Adams Park as a player for the Chairboys, making over 500 appearances and captaining the team for more than a decade, before a career ending concussion in February 2022.

On retiring, Bloomfield was named head coach of Colchester United in September 2022, leading the U’s clear of the League Two relegation zone, before returning to Wycombe in February 2023 after the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to QPR. The Chairboys have had superb start to the current campaign, as they currently sit second in the table and also reached the FA Cup fourth round last night when knocking second tier Portsmouth out courtesy of a 2-0 victory.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield is the current favourite for the Luton job - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Asked about the rumours regarding the Town job following their Pompey success, Bloomfield told Three Counties Radio: “I’m aware of the speculation because we all have friends who like to send us links to stuff and like to tell you. I try to stay away from it all, so I’m not on social media, I don’t read anything but as I said at Wigan, it’s flattering to be linked with clubs higher up the food chain as it shows that as a football club we're making progression. It’s extremely flattering, that’s all I know, my focus was firmly on the job tonight.”