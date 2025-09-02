Yates up and running as foursome Town beat Barnet in Vertu Trophy

Vertu Trophy group stage: Luton Town 4 Barnet 1

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thrilling first half performance from the Hatters saw them get their Vertu Trophy group stage campaign off to a winning start as they defeated League Two Barnet 4-1 at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Jerry Yates, Cohen Bramall and deadline day signing Shayden Morris all scored their first goals for the club, while Lasse Nordas netted his second in as many games, as although the second period was nowhere near the same standard of goalmouth incident, Town did more than enough during an entertaining opening 45 minutes to secure all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hatters made six changes from their 3-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday, still going with a strong side, as James Shea, Kal Naismith, Christian Chigozie, Bramall, Liam Walsh and Jake Richards all came in, while keeping their places were Christ Makosso, Gideon Kodua, Zack Nelson, Nordas and Yates, with Morris immediately named on the bench after joining from Aberdeen, along with young duo Josh Phillips and Oliver Lynch.

Jerry Yates scored his first goal for Luton this evening - pic: Liam Smith

An open start to proceedings saw Barnet almost score within 20 seconds only for the Town defence to cover round well, before Luton had a chance of their own after Ollie Kensdale was booked for bringing down Nordas, Walsh sending the free kick against the wall, Nelson putting the rebound wide. Luton were ahead on just 11 minutes with a lovely team goal that was started by Makosso's pass to Yates.

The forward held it up well for Nelson, who played a wonderful ball inside the defender which freed Kodua, the wingback crossing for Nordas to find the net via the inside of the post. Strike partner Yates clearly wanted to get in on the act as soon as possible, spinning his man and having a pop from 25 yards which bounced into the arms of Bees keeper Owen Evans.

He didn't have to wait too long to open his account though, as on 19 minutes, Bramall sent him through on goal, the striker expertly sitting his man on the ground before tucking his right footed finish beyond Evans. The former Swansea attacker was making it look very easy at times, almost finding Nordas, before gathering a loose ball and rounding Evans, but unfortunately just ran out of pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Barnet barely threatening bar a few balls forward that Shea came out to head clear to big cheers from the 3,000 or so in attendance, Luton carried on their merry way, Kodua dancing forward brilliantly to beat three men, his cross falling at the feet of Nordas whose low drive was shovelled away by Evans. The Norwegian had another golden chance on the half hour as Nelson threaded a ball through, advancing into the area on the angle, but with players screaming for the ball to his right, went for goal himself, the increasingly overworked Evans using his legs well.

The impressive Bees keeper was then given absolutely no chance with what is surely a goal of the season winner already just before the break, when Luton were awarded a free kick some 30 yards from goal. Wingback Bramall trotted over to take it, sauntering up to the set-piece and then simply hammering a quite stunning effort that flew past the keeper, hit the underside of the and bounced into the net drawing applause from his clearly astounded team-mates.

Town should have finished an entertaining half with a fourth too, Naismith's effort blocked into the path of Yates who was denied by the feet of Evans, although his reaction showed he knew what a glorious opportunity it was. After the break, Shea was finally called upon as Dennis Adeniran was free inside the area, the Hatters stopper able to spread himself to block, somewhat fortunately picking up the loose ball before it crossed the line.

Half time substitute Ryan Glover then had a blast which was too close to Shea, as Luton couldn't rediscover their first half domination, Emmanuel Osadebe ending a mazy run when shooting tamely at Luton’s number two. Just after the hour mark, Morris came on for his Hatters debut, with Milli Alli joining him, as the transfer deadline day acquisition gave an instant demonstration of just what he can bring to the club, sprinting past Romonoey Crichelow with his fierce cross flashing across the face of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Winterburn's header didn't quite come down in time at the other end, as Barnet looked a different side to the first half, although admittedly Town's intensity had dropped dramatically. However, the introduction of Morris gave Luton the pep they needed to finish strongly, speeding away to pick up Nelson's pass, and after being tripped inside the area for a penalty, confidently assumed the responsibility himself, calmly sending Ebvans the wrong way.

The former Fleetwood winger then had another pacey burst to win a corner, which saw Makosso almost grab a fifth, but typically his shot cannoned into a team-mate and went behind. Chigozie, who had done well again in Town's back three, made an important clearing header from inside his own six yard box, earning a big hug from Shea afterwards.

In the final seconds of stoppage time, the Bees did get a deserved consolation for the second half performance, as a corner was flicked on, allowing Adam Senior to score with a pinpoint header which gave the visitors’ noisy travelling fans something.

Hatters: James Shea, Gideon Kodua (Shayden Morris 62), Christian Chigozie, Christ Makosso, Kal Naismith (C), Cohen Bramall (Nigel Lonwijk 73), LIam Walsh, Jake Richards (Josh Phillis 85), Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordas (Lamine Fanne 73), Jerry Yates (Milli Alli 62). Subs not used: Josh Keeley, Oliver Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bees: Owen Evans, Ryan Galvin (Ryan Glover 46), Adan Senior (C), Emmanuel Osadebe, Scott High, Callum Stead (Lee Ndlovu 61), Ben Winterburn, Ollie Kensdale (Daniel Collinge 27), Kane Smith, Romoney Crichlow (Nikola Tavares 73), Dennis Adeniran (Nnamdi Ofooborh 72). Subs not used: Cieran Slicker, Anthony Hartigan. Referee: Stephen Parkinson. Booked: Kensdale 6, Winterburn 86. Attendance: 3,157 (404 Bees).