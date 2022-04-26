Yeovil boss Lee glad to be retired as he admits Luton attacker 'scares the life' out of him following Stockport winner

Town forward Josh Neufville

Yeovil Town caretaker boss Charlie Lee is glad he isn’t playing anymore after admitting that Luton attacker Josh Neufville ‘scares the life’ out of him, following his goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over National League leaders Stockport County.

The 21-year-old, who had come off the bench during the previous match, a 0-0 draw against Weymouth, was back in from the start against the Hatters, as former Town defender Luke Wilkinson’s header was easy for Ben Hinchcliffe.

Neufville set up Reuben Reid for a chance, but five minutes before the break, Yeovil led thanks to Tom Knowles’ strike.

The second period then saw Neufville double Town’s advantage with a fine finish, as sent through by Dale Gorman he went through to face Hinchcliffe one-on-one, coolly finding the net for a first goal since his previous loan spell with the club back in March 2021.

With 20 minutes remaining, Myles Hippolyte pulled one back, the visitors then had Will Collar sent off as Yeovil held on, Neufville completing his first 90 minutes since May 11, 2021, having recovered from a serious ankle injury.

Speaking to the Yeovil website after the game, Lee who had spells at Peterborough, Gillingham, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Yeovil, where he was a team-mate of Neufville last season, said: “When I see Josh Neufville play at his best, I'm glad I'm retired, as I’ve got no interest in training or playing against that guy ever again.

"He scares the life out of me, I’m just so glad he’s playing for me and I don’t have to play ever against him.”

Neufville’s goal was the sixth time he had found the net in his two loan moves to Huish Park, but a first with supporters present, as Lee added: “That’s what you tend to forget, you forget how long you’ve played without fans.

"I just assumed like me and the first season I was here, we had the fans and they were brilliant, but some of the players haven’t played in front of the fans that often.