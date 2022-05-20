Young duo offered professional contracts with Luton

Jacob Cowler has been offered professional terms with Luton

Luton have confirmed that professional contracts have been offered to second-year scholars Josh Allen and Jacob Cowler.

Striker Allen was prolific for Town’s U18s this season, scoring four on two occasions, while he also was on target for the club’s Development squad as well.

Goalkeeper Cowler featured for the U18s, including the FA Youth Cup third round defeat to Burnley.

Midfielder Tyrelle Newton and full back Josh Swan have been offered third-year scholarships.

Third year scholars Matt Moloney and Ben Stevens, who spent time on loan at Braintree and Hitchin Town this year, have both been released, as have second years Eddie Corbit and Adam Wedd.

The first-year scholars moving into their second year are: Jack Bateson, Sam Bentley, Jake Burger, Ollie Hemlin, Archie Heron, Oliver Lynch, Rio Martucci Beddingfield, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Darcy Moffat, Zack Nelson, Josh Odell Bature, Jacob Pinnington and Ben Tompkins.

A statement on the club website said: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their service to the club, however long or short a time they have been a Hatter.