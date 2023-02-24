Town youngster Josh Allen

Luton’s Development squad pair Josh Allen and Callum Nicolson have had their respective loans at Hitchin Town and Welwyn Garden City extended by a further month.

Striker Allen has come off the bench in Hitchin’s last two Southern League Premier Central matches against Nuneaton Borough and Barwell, as the Canaries are next in action tomorrow when they travel to Leiston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last weekend Nicolson played the full 90 minutes as Welwyn Garden City beat Didcot Town 1-0 in the Southern League Division One Central.

He is now hoping to keep his place in the side when the Citizens entertain top of the table Berkhamsted at the Urbaser Stadium on Saturday.