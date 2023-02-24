News you can trust since 1891
Young Hatters duo extend loan deals at Canaries and Citizens

Forward and midfield to remain in the Southern League for another month

By Mike Simmonds
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Town youngster Josh Allen
Luton’s Development squad pair Josh Allen and Callum Nicolson have had their respective loans at Hitchin Town and Welwyn Garden City extended by a further month.

Striker Allen has come off the bench in Hitchin’s last two Southern League Premier Central matches against Nuneaton Borough and Barwell, as the Canaries are next in action tomorrow when they travel to Leiston.

Last weekend Nicolson played the full 90 minutes as Welwyn Garden City beat Didcot Town 1-0 in the Southern League Division One Central.

He is now hoping to keep his place in the side when the Citizens entertain top of the table Berkhamsted at the Urbaser Stadium on Saturday.

A statement on Welwyn’s Twitter account said: “We have agreed a 1 month loan extension for Callum Nicholson from Luton Town. Great news.”

