Two members of the Hatters' Development squad have joined Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town on loan until the end of the season to get their first taste of senior men’s football.

Defender Jack Bateson, 19, who is born in Luton and has been with the club since the age of eight has joined the Canaries, along with his team-mate Oli Lynch, also 19, who moved to Kenilworth Road as an U14. The pair will be looking to make their debut during Saturday’s home game against Stratford Town now.

Announcing their arrivals, the official Hitchin Town Twitter page said: “We are pleased the first of two loan signings from @LutonTown starting with @OliLynch9. The 19 year old forward joins until the end of the season to further strengthen our attacking options. Welcome Oli.