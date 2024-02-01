Young Hatters duo leave Kenilworth Road to join Yellows on loan
Luton Town Development squad duo Jacob Pinnington and Josh Allen have moved to Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury on loan until the end of the season.
Striker Allen has had a number of spells away during his time with the Hatters, heading to Cray Wanderers, Hitchin Town and Chesham United, but full back Pinnington is yet to taste senior men’s football. The Yellows are fighting for survival this term, sitting fourth from bottom which is the final relegation space, five points away from safety having played 25 matches.
The pair could made their debut this weekend when AFC host Mickleover, as a statement on the Suds’ Twitter page said: “A bit of deadline day news from the Yellows and we can confirm that we have captured the loan signings of from Premier League @LutonTown for the rest of the season. More details in the morning.”