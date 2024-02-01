Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town Development squad duo Jacob Pinnington and Josh Allen have moved to Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury on loan until the end of the season.

Striker Allen has had a number of spells away during his time with the Hatters, heading to Cray Wanderers, Hitchin Town and Chesham United, but full back Pinnington is yet to taste senior men’s football. The Yellows are fighting for survival this term, sitting fourth from bottom which is the final relegation space, five points away from safety having played 25 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement