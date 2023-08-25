Josh Allen has signed for Chesham United on loan - pic: Luton Town FC

Luton youngster Josh Allen has moved to Southern League Premier South side Chesham United on loan until January.

The 19-year-old forward has come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, going on to sign a new development contract with the club last season.

He had spells at Cray Wanderers and Hitchin Town, but will now go straight into the Generals’ squad that travels to Dorchester tomorrow, aiming to continue their winning start to the campaign.

A statement on Chesham’s official Twitter page said: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Josh Allen from @premierleague side @LutonTown

“The 19-year-old frontman enjoyed loan spells at Cray Wanderers and Hitchin Town last term having graduated from the Hatters academy