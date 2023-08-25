News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Young Hatters forward joins Chesham United on loan until January

Town striker moves for first team experience
By Mike Simmonds
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Josh Allen has signed for Chesham United on loan - pic: Luton Town FCJosh Allen has signed for Chesham United on loan - pic: Luton Town FC
Josh Allen has signed for Chesham United on loan - pic: Luton Town FC

Luton youngster Josh Allen has moved to Southern League Premier South side Chesham United on loan until January.

The 19-year-old forward has come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, going on to sign a new development contract with the club last season.

He had spells at Cray Wanderers and Hitchin Town, but will now go straight into the Generals’ squad that travels to Dorchester tomorrow, aiming to continue their winning start to the campaign.

A statement on Chesham’s official Twitter page said: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Josh Allen from @premierleague side @LutonTown

“The 19-year-old frontman enjoyed loan spells at Cray Wanderers and Hitchin Town last term having graduated from the Hatters academy

“Welcome to the Meadow Josh.”

Related topics:LutonPremierSouthern League