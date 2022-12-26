Young Hatters striker joins Cray Wanderers for a month
Attacker moves to Hayes Lane
By Mike Simmonds
Town teenager Josh Allen has joined Isthmian League Premier Division club Cray Wanderers for a month’s loan.
The 19-year-old, who headed to the Hatters’ academy as an U12, was named on the bench for the first team in the Carabao Cup first round against Newport County back in August.
Impressing for the Development squad this term, Allen will now experience senior football for the maiden time in his career and is hoping to bolster the Wands’ bid for promotion to National League South.