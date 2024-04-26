Young Hatters striker scores twice as Yellows rack up seven to boost survival chances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Luton striker Josh Allen scored twice as AFC Sudbury enjoyed a thumping 7-1 victory over Long Eaton United on Saturday to boost their hopes of staying in the Southern League Premier Central this season.

The hosts started well, fellow Town teenager Jacob Pinnington going close, before Allen opened the scoring on 33 minutes, although Jamie Hanson levelled for the visitors just before half time. In the second period, the Yellows ran riot, Pinnington a constant threat on the right hand side, as his low cross was tapped in by Malachi Napa, before the wingback’s shot deflected into the net off Simeon Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napa had his second, Allen going on to double his own tally, latching on to a ball over the top before calmly beating the keeper on the hour mark, as Pinnington got the goal he deserved with five minutes to go, dancing round some visiting defenders and firing into the bottom corner, Callum Page on target in the closing stages to complete the rout.

Josh Allen scored twice for AFC Sudbury on Saturday - pic: Luton Town FC

AFC Sudbury now travel to Leamington this weekend, knowing a point should be enough to stay up, as they are two points ahead of Hitchin Town, but with a superior goal difference. Speaking to the club’s official Twitter page, Allen said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, the boys are on fire. I think we’ve got it in us next week to win and think we’ve got it in us to stay up as well. The fans were unbelievable, we needed them today, they brought everything and helped us out a lot.”

Jayden Luker started as Woking ensured they stayed in the National League by beating York City 3-0 at the Laithwaite Stadium on Saturday. The midfielder was denied an opening goal by goalkeeper Chris Neal, before Tunji Akinola scored just before the break and after the interval, Kevin Berkoe netting on 77 minutes to seal the triumph.

Winger Dion Pereira was on target as Dagenham & Redbridge ended their National League season by drawing 3-3 against Aldershot. Inih Effiong put the hosts ahead, Cian Harries levelling from the penalty spot in the second period. Lorent Tolaj made it 2-1 to the Shots, as Ryan Hill finished off a counter-attack to equalise, before Pereira netted his second in the 90th minute, only for Josh Barrett to make it 3-3 in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jake Burger came off the bench as St Albans City completed their National League South with a 2-2 draw at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday. The youngster replaced Romeo Akinola just before the hour mark, with the visitors 1-0 ahead through Dominic Hutchinson, but Hayden Velvick swiftly restored parity for the hosts. Shaun Jeffers put Saints ahead once more, only for Jordan Hicks to ensure the points were shared

Jameson Horlick was in goal as Dorchester Town saw their 12-game Southern League Premier South unbeaten run ended with a 3-1 defeat to Basingstoke on Saturday. The hosts led through Liam Ferdinand on the stroke of half time, before Ieuan Turner levelled just before the hour mark. Bradley Wilson put Basingstoke back ahead moments later, with Paul Hodges netting in stoppage time to seal the points.