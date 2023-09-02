News you can trust since 1891
Young Luton defender signs a new contract ahead of Daggers loan move

Centre half heads to National League side
By Mike Simmonds
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

Hatters youth academy graduate Aidan Francis-Clarke has signed a new contract with the club ahead of a season-long loan move to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 19-year-old centre-half, who was on the bench for the 2-1 Premier League defeat against West Ham United last night, plus the opening game at Brighton & Hove Albion, has joined the Daggers ahead of their home fixture against AFC Fylde this afternoon.

Last season Francis-Clarke had a loan spell at National League South side St Albans City, helping the Saints to the play-off final.

Young Luton centre half Aidan Francis-Clarke - pic: Luton Town
Young Luton centre half Aidan Francis-Clarke - pic: Luton Town
Town boss Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “We feel Aidan has a very bright future at the club and I’m delighted he has signed a new contract.

"He’s a powerful, young defender who is going to get great experience at Dagenham.”

Development squad coach Adrian Forbes added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Aidan and it’s great to see that his work ethic and dedication is paying off with a new contract and the involvement he has had in and around the first tea squad this summer.

“From an Academy point of view with Joe Johnson also involved in the first team it is great to see that we are doing things right.

“Aidan deserved this but he knows it’s the first step in a long journey and it is also a message to the rest of his teammates in the 21s that there is no glass ceiling.”

