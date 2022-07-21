Young Luton defender urged to 'drink a few gallons of water' after cramp ends his impressive outing against United

Town defender Avan Jones

Town’s development squad defender Avan Jones was urged to ‘drink a few gallons of water’ by first team coach Alan Sheehan after his impressive outing with the senior side in yesterday’s 2–0 win at Peterborough was ended with a severe bout of cramp.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, spent last term out on loan with National League South side St Albans in the National League South, playing 18 times with one assist.

However, the full back was involved in the travelling squad for a handful of Luton’s Championship matches and was offered new professional terms in the summer, along with Jameson Horlick, Conor Lawless, Tra Lucas and Casey Pettit.

Jones then started at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday evening, but went down with what looked like a painful leg injury in the second period, eventually making way for Carlton Morris.

He was able to hobble from the pitch, and speaking about the extent of the issue afterwards, Sheehan said: “He did really, really well until he cramped up after about an hour.

"We had a bit of a joke with him there, but he’s done really well.

“He needs to drink a few gallons of water.”

Looking at his performance, Jones impressed in his hour on the field, with a solid outing alongside Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts in the back-line during what was a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

He certainly impressed Town’s coaching staff too as Sheehan continued: “Avan did well, he equipped himself really well.

"Sometimes it’s tough with young boys coming in.

"With such a competitive squad, it’s tough for them to get minutes as the team is really, really strong in all areas, but I thought Avan can be really pleased with himself.”

Jones wasn’t the only member of the development squad having a run-out though with left back Josh Williams introduced late on, as was highly-rated midfielder Casey Pettit, who sent Harry Cornick away for the second goal with a lovely ball out from the back after intercepting a Peterborough attack.

Sheehan added “That’s what it’s all about.

"Jared (Roberts-Smith, head of sports science) and the S and C (strength and conditioning) coach, along with the manager, they mark minutes where you need a quicker turnover than normal with the season starting earlier and having the play-offs.

"It’s important we get the minutes into all the players as everyone’s going to play minutes.