Young Luton duo head to Iron and Canaries on loan

Luton youngster Matt Moloney has headed to National League South side Braintree Town on a work experience loan, while young attacker Ben Stevens has joined Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town on a similar deal.

Moloney, who himself had a successful spell at Hitchin recently, headed to the Iron last week and was straight into the starting line-up for the home clash with Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

The contest finished goalless, as Braintree made it four games unbeaten, Moloney was named star man on the club's official Twitter page, with 43.6% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Stevens, who has been at Biggleswade Town recently, has now moved to Hitchin.