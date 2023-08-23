News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Young Luton forward heads out on loan to Bishop's Stortford

Striker move to National League North side
By Mike Simmonds
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

Luton forward Tobias Braney has joined National League North side Bishop's Stortford on loan until January.

The 19-year-old forward moved to the Hatters from Isthmian Premier club Bowers & Pitsea last summer and spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Southern League South side Chesham United.

Braney scored eight league goals as the Generals reached the play-offs, before returning to the Hatters as he now gets a chance to test himself at a higher level.

The mid-table Stortford lost 1-0 at home to Farsley on Saturday, as they visit Spennymoor Town this weekend.

Related topics:National LeagueLutonNorth