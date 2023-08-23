Luton forward Tobias Braney has joined National League North side Bishop's Stortford on loan until January.

The 19-year-old forward moved to the Hatters from Isthmian Premier club Bowers & Pitsea last summer and spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Southern League South side Chesham United.

Braney scored eight league goals as the Generals reached the play-offs, before returning to the Hatters as he now gets a chance to test himself at a higher level.