Young Luton forward heads out on loan to Bishop's Stortford
Striker move to National League North side
By Mike Simmonds
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Luton forward Tobias Braney has joined National League North side Bishop's Stortford on loan until January.
The 19-year-old forward moved to the Hatters from Isthmian Premier club Bowers & Pitsea last summer and spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Southern League South side Chesham United.
Braney scored eight league goals as the Generals reached the play-offs, before returning to the Hatters as he now gets a chance to test himself at a higher level.
The mid-table Stortford lost 1-0 at home to Farsley on Saturday, as they visit Spennymoor Town this weekend.