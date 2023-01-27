Josh Allen has joined Hitchin Town on loan

Luton striker Josh Allen has joined Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town on a one-month youth loan.

The Development squad forward has already spent time with Cray Wanderers recently, making three appearances for the Isthmian Premier Division club over the Christmas period, scoring once on his debut in the Boxing Day victory over Margate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen joins another Luton player on loan with the Canaries, midfielder Daniel Idiakhoa, who has impressed during his time at Top Field so far, as the teenager could be in contention for Hitchin’s home match against Bedford Town on Saturday.

A statement on the Canaries official website said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of Striker @Joshallen_10 on loan from @LutonTown.

"Josh has been a prolific scorer in the Luton Town Development squad and the 19 year old has recently been on loan at @OfficialWands.