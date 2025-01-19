Young Luton goalkeeper heads out on loan to Eagles

Shot-stopper joins Southern League Premier Central side

The 21-year-old had played 13 times for Isthmian Premier League side Dulwich Hamlet earlier in the campaign, when he kept three clean sheets at Champion Hill, before returning to Kenilworth Road. However, he has now moved again, signing for the Eagles , and started on Saturday, helping his new side to a 2-1 win at St Ives Town.

Going up against a team that contained two ex-Luton players in Jernade Meade and Josh Allen, the visitors triumphed thanks to goals in each half from Eddie Panter and Leon Lobjoit. A club statement from Bedford said: “Jameson is a 21-year-old goalkeeper currently registered at Luton Town. He has played non league football on loan at Dulwich Hamlet and Dorchester Town in the last year, and will gain experience with us over the next month whilst on loan. We would like to thank everyone at Luton Town for their assistance in allowing us to complete Jameson's loan.”