Young Luton midfielder heads out on loan to Tudors

Lorentzen-Jones moves to Hemel Hempstead

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton midfielder Jack Lorentzen-Jones has moved to National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on a youth loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, who was born in Northampton, has been with the Hatters since joining the academy at the age of seven, signed a development squad contract in the summer after impressing for the youth side last term, heading to a Tudors side sitting 10th in the table, 11 points away from the top seven. Lorentzen-Jones will link up with fellow Hatters’ youngster Oli Lynch who is having a terrific time at Vauxhall Road, scoring in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at Welling United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the official Tudors website said: “Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club are pleased to announce the signing of Jack Lorentzen-Jones, on loan from Luton Town until the end of the season. The young central-midfielder signed his development contract at Luton Town in the summer of 2024, after an impressive run of appearances in the under-18s.

Luton midfielder Jack Lorentzen-Jones has moved out on loan - pic: Liam Smith

"Jack is an attacking midfielder who likes to score goals, not afraid to shoot from distance. Looking to link-up with fellow Luton Town Youth striker Oli Lynch, Jack's introduction to the Tudors is likely to be a smooth one! We're thrilled to welcome Jack to the club, and wish him well in his short stay here in Herts!” Lorentzen-Jones will now be aiming to earn selection for his debut at home to Aveley this weekend.

» Benny Benagr scored twice as Luton Town U18s maintained their pursuit of the Youth Alliance title with a 3-1 win over Stevenage on Saturday. After Tate Xavier-Jones saw his goal ruled out for offside early on, the striker turned provider for Benagr to head the Hatters into the lead on 10 minutes. Joe Deeney’s side doubled their advantage shortly afterwards when Jamie Odegah was tripped in the box and Dylan Stitt converted the resulting penalty.

The youngsters then wasted a number of opportunities, before eventually putting the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes left, Benagr notching his second from Kyron Roberts-Edema’s pass. Matthew Takawira had a fourth disallowed, while Archie Shepherd rattled the crossbar, as although Stevenage pulled one back, it was just a consolation. The U18s were also victorious over Stevenage once more on Tuesday afternoon, with Matthew Takawira, Christian Chigozie and Harry Fox all scoring.