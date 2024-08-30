Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luker heads to Blundell Park

Teenage Luton midfielder Jayden Luker has signed for League Two Grimsby Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has been at Kenilworth Road since the summer of 2022 after impressing during a trial stint and was named in the Hatters’ match-day squad four times in the Premier League last term, as well as being on the bench for an FA Cup clash at Wigan Athletic the campaign before. He then went to Woking in January, having a fine loan spell at the Cards where he played 17 times, also scoring twice.

Eager to give him his first taste of Football League action, Luker has now moved to Blundell Park for the remainder of the season, as Mariners boss David Artell told the club’s official website: “He’s a terrific player. He can play as a wide forward or as an eight, he finds the pockets of space and he’s bright, so we’ve got to make sure we get him the ball so he can create and score. We spoke to the manager at Woking quite a few times so we know how good he is.”

On joining the Mariners, who are 18th in the table after one win from their opening three games, hosting Bradford City this weekend, Luker added: “I feel really excited and happy. It’s the next chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get started. I would say I’m a technical player. I like to drive at players, beat a man, create chances and hopefully score a lot of goals.”