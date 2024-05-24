Young Luton quartet sign new U21 deals as six are let go by the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martins agrees to extend his time at Kenilworth Road

Luton have announced that four of their U21s, including Dominic Dos Santos Martins, have accepted extended deals with the club.

The teenager was named on the bench for the Hatters in the Premier League this season, among the substitutes for the matches against AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest as Town were in the midst of a crippling injury crisis with up to 13 first teamers out. The midfielder, who joined the club in the summer from the Central London Pro Direct Academy, has now penned a new contract along with full back Jacob Pinnington, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Southern League Premier Central side AFC Sudbury.

The pair have also been joined in extending their time with Luton by Jack Bateson, the centre half, who has been with Town since the age of eight, having a loan spell with Southern League Premier Central outfit Hitchin Town last term and Josh Odell-Bature, the Hillingdon-born defender arriving as an under-13.

Dominic Dos Santos Martins has signed a new Development deal with the Hatters - pic: Luton Town FC

Town have released six players though, with Josh Allen and Ben Tompkins announcing their departure earlier in the week. Attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis, who was with National League South side Farnborough during the second half of the campaign has left too, along with striker Tobias Braney, who featured for both National League North side Bishop’s Stortford and Southern League Premier South outfit Hayes & Yeading United last term.