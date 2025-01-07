Young Luton striker heads out on loan to Tudors after Hamlet stint ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton striker Oli Lynch has moved to National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on loan until the end of the season following the end of his time at Dulwich Hamlet.

The 19-year-old made 15 appearances for the Isthmian Premier Division Hamlet, who have just announced the departure of their management team and ex-Hatters coaching duo Hakan Hayrettin and Terry Harris, since heading to Champion Hill in October. Hemel began the season with Bobby Wilkinson in charge, earning six wins and two draws from their first eight games, putting the Tudors top of the sixth tier.

A poor run of results followed meaning Wilkinson was replaced by Lee Allinson last month, with the Hertfordshire outfit currently sat seven points above the relegation zone in 19th position. Hemel host Slough in the National League South this weekend, where Lynch, who has also spent time with Hitchin Town after joining Luton as an U14, will be looking to make his debut.