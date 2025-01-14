Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Francis-Clarke and Pinnington move away from Kenilworth Road

​Young Luton defensive duo Aidan Francis-Clarke and Jacob Pinnington have both headed out on loan to National League side Braintree until the end of the season.

​Pinnington, 20, has already had a spell away from Kenilworth Road this term, starting the campaign with fellow fifth tier side Solihull Moors, making nine appearances, with two starts, his last outing a 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge in late September. The wingback, who also spent time with Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury last campaign, joined Luton when he was 15-years-old, captaining Town to the EFL Youth Alliance South East title and the FA Youth Cup fifth round in 2016.

Meanwhile, Francis-Clarke, 20, who also joined as a 15-year-old and was on the bench at times in the Premier League last season, is leaving on loan for the first time this campaign. He has had a stint at St Albans City, helping the Saints to the National League South play-off final in 2023, and Dagenham & Redbridge last season, making five National League outings while at Victoria Road.

Luton youngster Aidan Francis-Clarke has joined Braintree Town on loan - pic: Liam Smith

The pair move to Cressing Road to join an Iron side who are just one place above the drop zone having won six from 25 games so far, as they were looking to make their debuts at Aldershot Town this evening. Braintree themselves tweeted about the deal: “The club are thrilled to announce that subject to league approval, Jacob Pinnington and Aidan Francis-Clarke will be joining us on loan until the end of the season from Luton Town FC. We look forward to seeing them out on the pitch.”